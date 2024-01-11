Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 7-9, FIU 5-11

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

N. Mex. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Mex. State Aggies and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Mex. State, who comes in off a win.

After a 95-70 finish the last time they played, N. Mex. State and UTEP decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Aggies walked away with a 63-53 win over the Miners on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Gamecocks on Saturday and fell 70-63. FIU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, FIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayden Brewer, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Javaunte Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Aggies' victory bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Panthers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-11.