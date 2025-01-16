Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 10-6, FIU 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, FIU is heading back home. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

On Saturday, FIU came up short against Sam Houston and fell 81-74. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Panthers in their matchups with the Bearkats: they've now lost three in a row.

Jayden Brewer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jonathan Aybar, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State waltzed into their match on Saturday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They claimed a resounding 85-57 victory over the Miners. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 28 points or more this season.

N. Mex. State can attribute much of their success to Zawdie Jackson, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 18 points plus five assists and two steals. Robert Carpenter was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

FIU's defeat dropped their record down to 7-10. As for N. Mex. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

FIU came up short against N. Mex. State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 77-70. Will FIU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FIU and N. Mex. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.