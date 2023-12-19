Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Stetson 6-5, FIU 4-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will head out on the road to face off against the FIU Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Stetson is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Stetson on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-80 to the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, FIU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 146-55 victory over the Tigers. With that win, FIU brought their scoring average up to 77.2 points per game.

The Hatters have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stetson came up short against FIU when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 72-65. Can Stetson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stetson has won 3 out of their last 5 games against FIU.