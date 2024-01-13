Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: UTEP 9-7, FIU 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UTEP is 9-1 against FIU since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. UTEP is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Miners earned a 74-69 win over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact FIU proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 77-67. The over/under was set at 144.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

FIU can attribute much of their success to Javaunte Hawkins, who scored 20 points, and Dashon Gittens, who scored 17 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gittens has scored all season.

The Miners' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 6-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UTEP hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like FIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTEP is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played FIU.

Odds

FIU is a slight 2-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

UTEP has won 9 out of their last 10 games against FIU.