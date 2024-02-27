Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida A&M and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Alabama A&M.

Florida A&M came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-19, Florida A&M 5-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Florida A&M came into Saturday's matchup having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 73-65 victory over the Hornets. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Alabama A&M's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 63-61.

Even though they lost, Alabama A&M were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Rattlers' win bumped their record up to 5-20. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-19.

While only Florida A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Alabama A&M is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Florida A&M's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-6 against the spread).

Florida A&M came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played on February 3rd, falling 73-61. Will Florida A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Alabama A&M is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.