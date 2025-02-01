Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 7-13, Florida A&M 7-11

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Prairie View on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 98-82 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M waltzed into their matchup on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 72-62.

Alabama A&M's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for Florida A&M, their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Florida A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Alabama A&M has struggled against the spread on the road.

Odds

Florida A&M is a 3.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rattlers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Florida A&M.