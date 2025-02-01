Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Alabama A&M 7-13, Florida A&M 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
What to Know
Alabama A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.
Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Alabama A&M finally turned things around against Prairie View on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 98-82 victory over the Panthers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, Florida A&M waltzed into their matchup on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 72-62.
Alabama A&M's win bumped their record up to 7-13. As for Florida A&M, their victory bumped their record up to 7-11.
Alabama A&M lost to Florida A&M on the road by a decisive 76-58 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Alabama A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Alabama A&M has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Florida A&M.
- Feb 26, 2024 - Florida A&M 76 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 03, 2024 - Alabama A&M 73 vs. Florida A&M 61
- Feb 20, 2023 - Florida A&M 77 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Jan 28, 2023 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Mar 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Feb 21, 2022 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Florida A&M 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida A&M 65 vs. Alabama A&M 60