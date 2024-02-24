Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alabama State 12-14, Florida A&M 4-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama State, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Hornets didn't have too much trouble with the Delta Devils at home as they won 61-46.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. Florida A&M has not had much luck with the Braves recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Florida A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Hornets' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 15 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-20 record this season.

Going forward, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 9-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

Alabama State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rattlers in their previous meeting on February 5th, winning 62-53. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Alabama State is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Florida A&M has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Alabama State.