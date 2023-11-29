Who's Playing
Albany State Golden Rams @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Albany State 0-0, Florida A&M 0-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
What to Know
The Florida A&M Rattlers will host the Albany State Golden Rams to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Al Lawson Center.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30 per game.
Looking back to last season, Albany State finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Florida A&M finished with a dismal 7-22 record.
Albany State came up short against Florida A&M in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 70-65. Can Albany State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Florida A&M has won both of the games they've played against Albany State in the last 6 years.
- Nov 21, 2022 - Florida A&M 70 vs. Albany State 65
- Nov 20, 2017 - Florida A&M 77 vs. Albany State 59