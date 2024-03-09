Who's Playing
Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 15-15, Florida A&M 6-22
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Al Lawson Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Bethune-Cook. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 69-60 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bethune-Cook. in their matchups with Grambling: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Florida A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They took a 58-44 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Florida A&M has scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Florida A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.
The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 15-15. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 17 of their last 21 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season.
Bethune-Cook. beat Florida A&M 98-86 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Bethune-Cook. 98 vs. Florida A&M 86
- Mar 04, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 91 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Jan 02, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida A&M 84 vs. Bethune-Cook. 73
- Jan 03, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 66 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bethune-Cook. 72 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Bethune-Cook. 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - Florida A&M 64 vs. Bethune-Cook. 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 54
- Mar 01, 2018 - Bethune-Cook. 89 vs. Florida A&M 77