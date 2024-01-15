Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Grambling 5-11, Florida A&M 2-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Al Lawson Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact Grambling proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-69 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Florida A&M has struggled against Southern Utah recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Tigers' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Grambling was able to grind out a solid win over Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-55. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida A&M and Grambling both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.