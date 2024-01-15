Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Grambling 5-11, Florida A&M 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Al Lawson Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact Grambling proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-69 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Florida A&M has struggled against Southern Utah recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Tigers' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Grambling was able to grind out a solid win over Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-55. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida A&M and Grambling both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

  • Feb 25, 2023 - Grambling 69 vs. Florida A&M 55
  • Jan 09, 2023 - Grambling 62 vs. Florida A&M 57
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Florida A&M 79 vs. Grambling 73
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Florida A&M 75 vs. Grambling 66