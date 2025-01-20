Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-16, Florida A&M 4-11

What to Know

Delta Devils fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 36-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Miss Valley State suffered a painful 83-58 defeat at the hands of Bethune-Cook. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-21.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against Arkansas Pine Bluff by a score of 86-76.

Miss Valley State's loss dropped their record down to 2-16. As for Florida A&M, their win bumped their record up to 4-11.

Miss Valley State came up short against Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 81-70. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Florida A&M is a big 15.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Florida A&M has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 3 years.