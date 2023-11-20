Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Oregon 3-0, Florida A&M 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Oregon Ducks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Florida A&M is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Oregon will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Rattlers suffered a grim 89-68 defeat to the Gators.

Love Bettis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Shannon Grant, who scored 15 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Oregon proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as the Ducks made off with a 92-67 win.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to Keeshawn Barthelemy, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists. Jesse Zarzuela was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 4 assists.

The Rattlers' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-3. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Ducks, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

While only Oregon took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Oregon, as the team is favored by a full 21 points. This will be Florida A&M's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oregon is a big 21-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Oregon has won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 5 years.