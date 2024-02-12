Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Prairie View 9-14, Florida A&M 4-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

Florida A&M will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Florida A&M fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Tigers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 78-75. Florida A&M just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

Even though they lost, Florida A&M were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only posted nine assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Prairie View and the Wildcats on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Panthers fell 84-78 to the Wildcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Prairie View in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost three in a row.

The Rattlers have been struggling recently as they've lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-17 record this season. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-14.

Florida A&M took a serious blow against the Panthers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-45. Will Florida A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Prairie View is a slight 1-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Florida A&M and Prairie View both have 1 win in their last 2 games.