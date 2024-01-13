Who's Playing

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-7, Florida A&M 2-10

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Utah Jaguars and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Florida A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Utah, who comes in off a win.

Southern Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Panthers with a sharp 79-58 win on Monday. With that win, Southern Utah brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 98-86 loss to the Wildcats. Florida A&M has struggled against Bethune-Cook. recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Jaguars pushed their record up to 8-7 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Southern Utah skirted past Florida A&M 60-58 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Southern Utah repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 8 years.