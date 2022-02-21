Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alabama A&M 8-16; Florida A&M 11-14

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Al Lawson Center. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Rattlers sidestepped the Alabama State Hornets for an 86-83 victory.

Speaking of close games: Alabama A&M sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this past Saturday.

Florida A&M is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Florida A&M against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought Florida A&M up to 11-14 and Alabama A&M to 8-16. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rattlers are stumbling into the contest with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rattlers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.