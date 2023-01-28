Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alabama A&M 7-13; Florida A&M 3-15

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Alabama A&M won both of their matches against Florida A&M last season (71-63 and 61-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Alabama A&M beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 67-59 on Monday.

Florida A&M lost a heartbreaker to the Jackson State Tigers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. Florida A&M was just a bucket short of a win and fell 59-58 to Jackson State.

The Bulldogs' victory brought them up to 7-13 while the Rattlers' defeat pulled them down to 3-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Alabama A&M ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.8 on average. Less enviably, Florida A&M is 361st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Series History

Alabama A&M have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.