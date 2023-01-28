Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Florida A&M
Current Records: Alabama A&M 7-13; Florida A&M 3-15
What to Know
The Florida A&M Rattlers lost both of their matches to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last season on scores of 63-71 and 56-61, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rattlers and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida A&M was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 59-58 to the Jackson State Tigers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Florida A&M, who fell 60-56 when the teams previously met last February.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M picked up a 67-59 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday.
The Rattlers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. At 0-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Bulldogs aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4.
Florida A&M is now 3-15 while Alabama A&M sits at 7-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is stumbling into the game with the 361st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Rattlers, Alabama A&M ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Alabama A&M's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Alabama A&M have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Feb 21, 2022 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Florida A&M 63
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida A&M 65 vs. Alabama A&M 60