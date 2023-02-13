Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alcorn State 13-11; Florida A&M 5-18

What to Know

Get ready for an SWAC battle as the Alcorn State Braves and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Al Lawson Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Alcorn State won 57-47, we could be in for a big score.

The Braves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this past Saturday, sneaking past 76-74.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M ended up a good deal behind the Jackson State Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-58.

Alcorn State's victory brought them up to 13-11 while Florida A&M's loss pulled them down to 5-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rattlers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M and Alcorn State both have two wins in their last four games.