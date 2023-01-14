Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-11; Florida A&M 2-12

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rattlers and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be strutting in after a win while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Grambling Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Arkansas-Pine Bluff proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas-Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid victory over the Panthers, winning 63-55.

The Rattlers are now 2-12 while the Golden Lions sit at 6-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.6 on average. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.