Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-11; Florida A&M 2-12

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Golden Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Arkansas-Pine Bluff proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Prairie View A&M 63-55.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Grambling Tigers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Golden Lions are now 6-11 while Florida A&M sits at 2-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rattlers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.