Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-9; Florida A&M 2-9

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Florida A&M and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Al Lawson Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bethune-Cookman winning the first 66-59 at home and the Rattlers taking the second 84-73.

There's no need to mince words: Florida A&M lost to the Purdue Boilermakers this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 82-49.

Meanwhile, a win for Bethune-Cookman just wasn't in the stars this past Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road and fell 85-52. Guard Kevin Davis (13 points) and center Dylan Robertson (12 points) were the top scorers for Bethune-Cookman.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rattlers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Florida A&M at 2-9 and the Wildcats at 4-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida A&M is stumbling into the game with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 55.5 on average. Bethune-Cookman has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rattlers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bethune-Cookman have won nine out of their last 12 games against Florida A&M.