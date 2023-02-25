Who's Playing

Grambling @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Grambling 18-8; Florida A&M 7-19

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rattlers and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Al Lawson Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida A&M beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 77-71 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers managed a 69-64 win over Southern.

Florida A&M is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Florida A&M up to 7-19 and Grambling to 18-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rattlers have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida A&M have won two out of their last three games against Grambling.