Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Jackson State 7-17; Florida A&M 5-17

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Jackson State should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida A&M will be looking to regain their footing.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jackson State proved too difficult a challenge. Jackson State skirted past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84.

Meanwhile, the Rattlers were expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 75-45 punch to the gut against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Jackson State got away with a 59-58 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.