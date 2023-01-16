Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-17; Florida A&M 2-13

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Al Lawson Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Florida A&M ended up a good deal behind the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions when they played this past Saturday, losing 67-54.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rattlers are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their four home games.

Florida A&M is now 2-13 while Mississippi Valley State sits at 2-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida A&M is 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.5 on average. The Delta Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rattlers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.