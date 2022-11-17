Who's Playing

Bryant @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Bryant 2-0; Florida Atlantic 2-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at FAU Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Owls have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

On Monday, Florida Atlantic narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Florida Gators 76-74. Florida Atlantic's guard Johnell Davis filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bryant had enough points to win and then some against the Dartmouth Big Green last week, taking their contest 89-70.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 2-1 and Bryant to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.