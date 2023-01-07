Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Charlotte 11-4; Florida Atlantic 13-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls won both of their matches against the Charlotte 49ers last season (96-67 and 74-69) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Florida Atlantic and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Florida Atlantic sidestepped the UAB Blazers for an 88-86 win. Guard Johnell Davis took over for Florida Atlantic, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to six boards.

Speaking of close games: Charlotte was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-60 to the Florida International Panthers. Guard Brice Williams had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic is now 13-1 while the 49ers sit at 11-4. Florida Atlantic is 11-1 after wins this year, and Charlotte is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.