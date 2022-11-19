Who's Playing

Detroit @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Detroit 2-1; Florida Atlantic 3-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Titans at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at FAU Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Owls didn't have too much trouble with the Bryant Bulldogs at home on Thursday as they won 85-74.

Meanwhile, Detroit had enough points to win and then some against the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday, taking their game 88-74.

The wins brought Florida Atlantic up to 3-1 and the Titans to 2-1. Florida Atlantic is 1-1 after wins this season, Detroit 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.