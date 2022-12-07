Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 7-2; Florida Atlantic 7-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. The Owls will look to defend their home court Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. ET. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic took their game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sunday by a conclusive 101-73 score.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida International Panthers on Sunday, winning 74-65.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 7-1 and Florida Gulf Coast to 7-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast both have two wins in their last four games.