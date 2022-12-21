Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 7-5; Florida Atlantic 10-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will stay at home another game and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Owls took their contest against the Florida International Panthers this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-53 score.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown NKU laid on the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

Florida Atlantic is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Florida Atlantic is now 10-1 while NKU sits at 7-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida Atlantic enters the game with a 49.60% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Norse are 50th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against NKU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.12

Odds

The Owls are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.