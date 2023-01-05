Who's Playing

UAB @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: UAB 12-2; Florida Atlantic 12-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 1-10 against the UAB Blazers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Florida Atlantic and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday Florida Atlantic capped 2022 off with a 50-46 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

Meanwhile, UAB ended the year with a bang, routing the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 90-67 on Saturday. It was another big night for UAB's guard Jordan Walker, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida Atlantic is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Owls are now 12-1 while the Blazers sit at 12-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida Atlantic comes into the matchup boasting the 27th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. But UAB ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won ten out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.