Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-10; Florida Atlantic 20-1

What to Know

The #21 Florida Atlantic Owls and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Atlantic strolled past Middle Tenn. with points to spare, taking the matchup 85-67. Four players on Florida Atlantic scored in the double digits: guard Johnell Davis (25), guard Alijah Martin (13), guard Nicholas Boyd (13), and guard Bryan Greenlee (11). Alijah Martin's performance made up for a slower game against the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday.

Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the Florida International Panthers on Thursday, falling 78-69. The Hilltoppers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jamarion Sharp, who had 15 points in addition to six boards and three blocks, and guard Dayvion McKnight, who had 23 points. Sharp has also now had at least three blocks in his past ten games.

Florida Atlantic's victory lifted them to 20-1 while Western Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 11-10. In their win, the Owls relied heavily on Johnell Davis, who had 25 points along with six rebounds and five steals. WKU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won five out of their last eight games against Florida Atlantic.