Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-10; Florida Atlantic 20-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the #21 Florida Atlantic Owls and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Florida Atlantic proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Atlantic strolled past the Blue Raiders with points to spare, taking the game 85-67. Four players on Florida Atlantic scored in the double digits: guard Johnell Davis (25), guard Alijah Martin (13), guard Nicholas Boyd (13), and guard Bryan Greenlee (11). Alijah Martin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday.

Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the Florida International Panthers on Thursday, falling 78-69. Despite the loss, WKU had strong showings from center Jamarion Sharp, who had 15 points along with six boards and three blocks, and guard Dayvion McKnight, who had 23 points. Sharp has also now had at least three blocks in his past ten games.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Florida Atlantic's win lifted them to 20-1 while Western Kentucky's defeat dropped them down to 11-10. In their victory, Florida Atlantic relied heavily on Johnell Davis, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds and five steals. the Hilltoppers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $122.22

Odds

The Owls are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Kentucky have won five out of their last eight games against Florida Atlantic.