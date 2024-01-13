Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Arkansas 9-6, Florida 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Arkansas likes a good challenge.

The point spread may have favored Florida on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Rebels on the road by a decisive 103-85 margin. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zyon Pullin, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Florida were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 26 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks came up short against the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 76-66. Arkansas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Tramon Mark, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Gators' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Razorbacks, their loss was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-6.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida suffered a grim 84-65 defeat to Arkansas in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.