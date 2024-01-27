Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Georgia 14-5, Florida 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia is 1-9 against Florida since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Tigers 68-66.

Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Russel Tchewa, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Gators beat the Bulldogs 79-70 on Wednesday. 79 seems to be a good number for Florida as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Will Richard, who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the Gators, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Florida is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.