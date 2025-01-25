Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Georgia 14-5, Florida 17-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia is 0-10 against Florida since March of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.3 points per game this season.

Georgia is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Wednesday. They fell just short of Arkansas by a score of 68-65. The Bulldogs got off to an early lead (up 15 with 1:10 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Georgia's loss came about despite a quality game from Asa Newell, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds.

Georgia struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 8.2 per game.

S. Carolina typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Florida proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted by the Gamecocks 70-69 on a last-minute layup from Will Richard with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:49 mark of the second half, when the Gators were facing a 52-38 deficit.

Florida can attribute much of their success to Richard, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Walter Clayton Jr., who earned 16 points plus seven assists.

Georgia's defeat dropped their record down to 14-5. As for Florida, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last 5 years.