Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Georgia 16-15, Florida 21-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia is 0-10 against Florida since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Georgia pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8-point favorite Gators.

Georgia had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 64-59 victory over the Tigers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Georgia did.

Georgia can attribute much of their success to Blue Cain, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Justin Hill, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Florida last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to the Commodores. Florida got off to an early lead (up 14 with 1:36 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from Zyon Pullin, who scored 20 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Samuel, who scored 16 points along with two blocks.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 17-15. As for the Gators, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 21-10.

Georgia came up short against Florida in their previous meeting back in February, falling 88-82. Can Georgia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 8-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155 points.

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last 4 years.