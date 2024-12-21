Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Florida Gators

Current Records: North Florida 7-5, Florida 11-0

How To Watch

What to Know

North Florida is staring down a pretty large 26.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Ospreys are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's game after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against UNC-Ash. North Florida took a 95-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNC-Ash. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against N. Carolina by a score of 90-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Will Richard was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 80% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Alex Condon, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 13 consecutive contests dating back to last season.

North Florida's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Florida, their victory bumped their record up to 11-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Florida took a serious blow against Florida in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 85-55. Can North Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Florida is a big 26.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gators as a 22.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida has won all of the games they've played against North Florida in the last 8 years.