Who's Playing
Canisius @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Canisius 2-8; Florida Gulf Coast 9-3
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alico Arena. The Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast enjoyed a cozy 71-58 victory over St. Bonaventure. Florida Gulf Coast can attribute much of their success to guard Chase Johnston, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Canisius on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 97-67 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions. One thing holding the Golden Griffins back was the mediocre play of guard Tahj Staveskie, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Florida Gulf Coast's win lifted them to 9-3 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Canisius bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Canisius won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Canisius 97 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 90