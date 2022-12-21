Who's Playing

Canisius @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Canisius 2-8; Florida Gulf Coast 9-3

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alico Arena. The Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast enjoyed a cozy 71-58 victory over St. Bonaventure. Florida Gulf Coast can attribute much of their success to guard Chase Johnston, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Canisius on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 97-67 defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions. One thing holding the Golden Griffins back was the mediocre play of guard Tahj Staveskie, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Florida Gulf Coast's win lifted them to 9-3 while Canisius' loss dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Canisius bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.