Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 7-16; Florida Gulf Coast 14-9

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Alico Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast lost to the Liberty Flames on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

Cent. Arkansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cent. Arkansas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cent. Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 84-79 to Florida Gulf Coast. Can the Bears avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 13-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last nine years.