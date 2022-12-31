Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Jacksonville 7-4; Florida Gulf Coast 10-3

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are 3-9 against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 1 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dolphins winning the first 69-66 at home and Florida Gulf Coast taking the second 76-69.

The matchup between Jacksonville and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Jacksonville falling 59-43 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ultimately received the gift of an 84-81 win from a begrudging Canisius squad last Wednesday.

Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 7-4. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Jacksonville bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won nine out of their last 12 games against Jacksonville.