Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Jacksonville 7-4; Florida Gulf Coast 10-3

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 9-3 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eagles and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 1 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Jacksonville winning the first 69-66 at home and Florida Gulf Coast taking the second 76-69.

Florida Gulf Coast ultimately received the gift of an 84-81 win from a begrudging Canisius squad last week. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Canisius Golden Griffins made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road by a decisive 59-43 margin.

Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 7-4. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Dolphins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won nine out of their last 12 games against Jacksonville.