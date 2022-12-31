Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Jacksonville 7-4; Florida Gulf Coast 10-3
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 9-3 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eagles and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 1 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Jacksonville winning the first 69-66 at home and Florida Gulf Coast taking the second 76-69.
Florida Gulf Coast ultimately received the gift of an 84-81 win from a begrudging Canisius squad last week. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Canisius Golden Griffins made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road by a decisive 59-43 margin.
Florida Gulf Coast's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Jacksonville's loss dropped them down to 7-4. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Dolphins bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won nine out of their last 12 games against Jacksonville.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 08, 2022 - Jacksonville 69 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 73 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 63 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 73 vs. Jacksonville 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 68 vs. Jacksonville 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 67 vs. Jacksonville 57
- Jan 28, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 78 vs. Jacksonville 56
- Feb 01, 2016 - Jacksonville 83 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 80
- Jan 27, 2016 - Jacksonville 78 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 69