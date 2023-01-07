Who's Playing

North Florida @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: North Florida 7-8; Florida Gulf Coast 12-4

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Gulf Coast winning the first 74-67 at home and North Florida taking the second 70-64.

Florida Gulf Coast was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-59 to the Austin Peay Governors.

Speaking of close games: the Kennesaw State Owls typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida had just enough and edged out the Owls 89-86. Having forecasted a close victory for the Ospreys, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 70-64 to North Florida. Maybe Florida Gulf Coast will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 15 games against North Florida.