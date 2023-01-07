Who's Playing
North Florida @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: North Florida 7-8; Florida Gulf Coast 12-4
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Gulf Coast winning the first 74-67 at home and North Florida taking the second 70-64.
Florida Gulf Coast was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-59 to the Austin Peay Governors.
Speaking of close games: the Kennesaw State Owls typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida had just enough and edged out the Owls 89-86. Having forecasted a close victory for the Ospreys, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
The Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 70-64 to North Florida. Maybe Florida Gulf Coast will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won ten out of their last 15 games against North Florida.
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Florida 70 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 64
- Jan 05, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 74 vs. North Florida 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Florida 69 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - North Florida 89 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 74
- Jan 27, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 88 vs. North Florida 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - North Florida 87 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 95 vs. North Florida 72
- Jan 29, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 103 vs. North Florida 70
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 96 vs. North Florida 87
- Mar 05, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. North Florida 61
- Jan 30, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 74 vs. North Florida 59
- Jan 25, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 86 vs. North Florida 82
- Mar 03, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. North Florida 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 81 vs. North Florida 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - North Florida 82 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 76