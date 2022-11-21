Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 2-1; Florida Gulf Coast 2-2
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. NKU will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 81-50, which was the final score in Florida Gulf Coast's tilt against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between NKU and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Norse wrapped it up with a 64-51 win at home. NKU's Sam Vinson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.
Florida Gulf Coast is now 2-2 while NKU sits at 2-1. NKU is 1-0 after wins this year, and the Eagles are 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.