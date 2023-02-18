Who's Playing

Stetson @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Stetson 15-11; Florida Gulf Coast 16-12

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Stetson Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Alico Arena. Stetson will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Eagles are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Hatters narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Florida Gulf Coast 75-72.

Despite Stetson winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Florida Gulf Coast as a 4.5-point favorite. If Stetson's 15-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Stetson's win brought them up to 15-11 while Florida Gulf Coast's loss pulled them down to 16-12. Stetson is 8-6 after wins this season, and Florida Gulf Coast is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.