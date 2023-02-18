Who's Playing
Stetson @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Stetson 15-11; Florida Gulf Coast 16-12
What to Know
Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Stetson Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Alico Arena. Stetson will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Eagles are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Hatters narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Florida Gulf Coast 75-72.
Despite Stetson winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Florida Gulf Coast as a 4.5-point favorite. If Stetson's 15-7-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Stetson's win brought them up to 15-11 while Florida Gulf Coast's loss pulled them down to 16-12. Stetson is 8-6 after wins this season, and Florida Gulf Coast is 6-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Stetson 75 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 82
- Jan 18, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 93 vs. Stetson 91
- Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 64 vs. Stetson 63
- Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 66 vs. Stetson 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Stetson 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 90 vs. Stetson 52
- Feb 27, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 57
- Feb 23, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 78
- Feb 25, 2016 - Stetson 80 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Stetson 53