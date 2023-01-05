Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Florida International

Current Records: Charlotte 11-3; Florida International 6-7

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Charlotte 49ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 1 of 2020. The Panthers and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida International will be looking to right the ship.

Florida International's 2022 ended with a 72-57 loss against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Denver Jones, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Charlotte proved too difficult a challenge. The 49ers capped 2022 off with a 68-66 win over the Bulldogs. Guard Brice Williams took over for Charlotte, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 46% of their total) in addition to six boards.

The Panthers are now 6-7 while Charlotte sits at 11-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. The 49ers' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 21st fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.