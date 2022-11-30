Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Florida International

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-6; Florida International 4-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while EMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida International didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Washington Eagles at home on Sunday as they won 90-79.

Meanwhile, EMU was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 66-63 to the UC San Diego Tritons.

Florida International is now 4-2 while EMU sits at 1-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the 16th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.8 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.