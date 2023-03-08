Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Florida International

Regular Season Records: Louisiana Tech 14-17; Florida International 14-17

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida International Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Louisiana Tech and the Panthers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Florida International should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Louisiana Tech as they fell 76-72 to the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Florida International was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rice Owls this past Saturday, winning 90-83.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana Tech is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana Tech, who are 15-14 against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's defeat took them down to 14-17 while Florida International's victory pulled them up to 14-17. We'll see if the Bulldogs can steal the Panthers' luck or if Florida International records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida International and Louisiana Tech both have five wins in their last ten games.