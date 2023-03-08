Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Florida International
Regular Season Records: Louisiana Tech 14-17; Florida International 14-17
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida International Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. Louisiana Tech and the Panthers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. Florida International should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Louisiana Tech as they fell 76-72 to the Florida Atlantic Owls this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Florida International was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rice Owls this past Saturday, winning 90-83.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana Tech is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana Tech, who are 15-14 against the spread.
Louisiana Tech's defeat took them down to 14-17 while Florida International's victory pulled them up to 14-17. We'll see if the Bulldogs can steal the Panthers' luck or if Florida International records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Florida International and Louisiana Tech both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Florida International 76
- Feb 09, 2023 - Florida International 66 vs. Louisiana Tech 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 86 vs. Florida International 82
- Mar 04, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 76 vs. Florida International 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 60 vs. Florida International 57
- Mar 03, 2019 - Florida International 83 vs. Louisiana Tech 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida International 75 vs. Louisiana Tech 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Florida International 71 vs. Louisiana Tech 68
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Florida International 61
- Jan 14, 2016 - Florida International 88 vs. Louisiana Tech 74