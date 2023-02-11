Who's Playing

Rice @ Florida International

Current Records: Rice 15-9; Florida International 13-12

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Rice will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Thursday, Florida International narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 66-62. Having forecasted a close victory for Florida International, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Denver Jones (21), guard Petar Krivokapic (12), forward Mohamed Sanogo (11), and guard Arturo Dean (10).

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday, falling 90-81. Guard Mekhi Mason had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Florida International's win brought them up to 13-12 while Rice's loss pulled them down to 15-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers enter the contest with nine steals per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Rice has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 22nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida International and Rice both have four wins in their last eight games.