Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Florida International

Current Records: Stony Brook 1-3; Florida International 2-2

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 91-85 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook ended up a good deal behind the Brown Bears when they played this past Thursday, losing 64-53.

The losses put Florida International at 2-2 and Stony Brook at 1-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is stumbling into the game with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 84.5 on average. Stony Brook has experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.